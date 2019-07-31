Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2019: TPL,MPC,BHGE,WES

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.88%

CVX -0.77%

COP -0.66%

SLB +1.19%

OXY -2.37%

Energy stocks turned sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping nearly 0.7% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 53 cents higher at $58.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 45 cents to $65.17 per barrel. September natural gas futures rose 10 cents to $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Texas Pacific Land Trust ( TPL ) rose 5% on Wednesday after the petroleum royalty company said it has agreed to add three new members to its board of trustees, ending a proxy fight and legal battle over company control. Under the proposed settlement, Texas Pacific will seat three representatives from the investor group that challenged the current board make-up, increasing its membership to seven trustees.

In other sector news:

(+) Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) rose almost 4% after the oilfield-services company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, doubling up its $0.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Total revenue rose to $5.99 billion from $5.55 billion last year and also topping the $5.81 billion analyst mean.

(-) Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC ) was 1.3% lower in late trade after the Kentucky attorney general's office said that Marathon and Speedway agreed to settle a long-standing legal fight over alleged price-gouging following Hurricane Katrina and a 2011 flood, agreeing to pay $22.5 million to settle the litigation. The refinery company and its Speedway retail affiliate made no admission of wrongdoing, adding they "welcome putting our differences behind us."

(-) Western Midstream Partners ( WES ) dropped 12% on Wednesday after the pipeline company reported an increase in its Q2 net income compared with the year-ago period, rising to $0.37 per unit from $0.31 per unit last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per unit normalized profit and $0.52 per unit on a GAAP basis. Revenue rose to $685.05 million from $518.1 million last year, also trailing the $708.6 million analyst mean.