Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2019: MPC,BHGE,WES

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 53 cents to $58.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 46 cents to $65.18 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 11 cents higher at $2.24 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a 5.1% gain. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 2.8%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC ) was fractionally lower after the Kentucky attorney general's office said that Marathon and Speedway agreed to settle a long-standing legal fight over alleged price-gouging following Hurricane Katrina and a 2011 flood, agreeing to pay $22.5 million to settle the litigation. The refinery company and its Speedway retail affiliate made no admission of wrongdoing, adding they "welcome putting our differences behind us."

In other sector news:

(+) Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) rose 5% after the oilfield-services company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, doubling up its $0.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Total revenue rose to $5.99 billion from $5.55 billion last year and also topping the $5.81 billion analyst mean.

(-) Western Midstream Partners ( WES ) dropped 12% on Wednesday after the pipeline company reported an increase in its Q2 net income compared with the year-ago period, rising to $0.37 per unit from $0.31 per unit last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.53 per unit normalized profit and $0.52 per unit on a GAAP basis. Revenue rose to $685.05 million from $518.1 million last year, also trailing the $708.6 million analyst mean.