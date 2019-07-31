Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BHGE, PES, EPD, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.13%

CVX: -0.01%

COP: -0.02%

SLB: +0.18%

OXY: +0.15%

Most Energy majors were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.61 at $58.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.57 to $65.20 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.50 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.75%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.48% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Baker Hughes ( BHGE ), which was gaining over 5% in value as the provider of oilfield products posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.10 in the same period a year ago. That result exceeded the estimate of $0.19 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Pioneer Energy Services ( PES ) was up over 6% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, versus a loss of $0.19 per share a year ago and also the $0.15 average loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD ) was advancing by more than 1% as it booked Q2 earnings of $0.55 per share, up from $0.31 per share in the same period a year ago and beating the Capital IQ EPS consensus forecast of $0.51.