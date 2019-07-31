Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2019: BHGE, PES, EPD, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.13%

CVX: -0.01%

COP: -0.02%

SLB: +0.18%

OXY: +0.15%

Most Energy majors were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.61 at $58.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.57 to $65.20 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.50 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.75%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.48% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Baker Hughes ( BHGE ), which was gaining over 5% in value as the provider of oilfield products posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, up from $0.10 in the same period a year ago. That result exceeded the estimate of $0.19 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Pioneer Energy Services ( PES ) was up over 6% after i t report ed Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per diluted share, versus a loss of $0.19 per share a year ago and also the $0.15 average loss estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD ) was advancing by more than 1% as it booked Q2 earnings of $0.55 per share, up from $0.31 per share in the same period a year ago and beating the Capital IQ EPS consensus forecast of $0.51.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: BHGE , PES , EPD , XOM , CVX


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar