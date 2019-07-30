Energy Sector Update for 07/30/2019: MDR,BP,COP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.12%

CVX -0.16%

COP +1.43%

SLB +0.43%

OXY +1.08%

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 80 cents to $57.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 81 cents to $64.52 per barrel. September natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.13 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a 0.7% gain. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 5% in recent trade.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) McDermott International ( MDR ) plunged 42% to a 15-year low of $5.80 a share after late Monday reporting a surprise net loss and below-consensus revenue during its recently completed Q2 and issued an FY19 outlook also trailing Wall Street estimates. The oilfield-services firm recorded an adjusted net loss of $0.07 per share on $2.1 billion in revenue, missing the analyst mean expecting a profit of $0.09 per share on $2.25 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) BP ( BP ) was ahead 2.5% after reporting underlying a replacement-cost Q2 profit of $0.83 per American depositary share, slipping compared with an $0.85 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter, but still beating Wall Street expectations by $0.04 per share. Total sales and other operating revenues also declined, dropping 3.7% to $72.68 billion during the three months that ended June 30 but also topping the $71.5 billion analyst mean.

(+) ConocoPhillips ( COP ) rose 2.3%. The energy major Tuesday reported adjusted Q2 net income of $1.01 per share, down from $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Total revenue fell to $8.38 billion from $9.24 billion last year, also trailing the $9.42 billion Street view.