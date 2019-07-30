Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/30/2019: COP, BP, NOV, XOM, CVX, SLB, OXY

Most top energy stocks were declining in Tuesday's pre-bell trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.25 at $57.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.38 to $64.00 per barrel and September natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.12 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.17%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.22% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) ConocoPhillips ( COP ) was more than 2% lower after booking Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, down from $1.09 for the same period last year, and missing the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.03 a share.

(+) BP ( BP ) was up more than 1% as i t report ed Q2 underlying replacement-cost profit per American Depositary Share of $0.83, down from $0.85 in the year-ago quarter, but beating estimates of $0.79 by analysts at Yahoo Finance.

(+) National Oilwell Varco ( NOV ) was 1% higher even after reporting a Q2 net loss attributable to the company of $14.11 per share, compared with net income of $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. The Q2 loss included non-cash, pre-tax charges of $5.77 billion, the oil field services company said.

