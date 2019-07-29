Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.17%

CVX +0.45%

COP -2.11%

SLB -2.24%

OXY -2.24%

Energy stocks were mostly lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 31 cents to $56.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 6 cents to $63.52 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.14 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead about 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping more than 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down over 4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Oil States International ( OIS ) was down 4% on Monday after posting a Q2 net loss of $0.16 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. The oilfield services company also said revenue fell to $264.7 million from $285.8 million last year and also lagging the $273.7 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) was drifting slightly lower this afternoon, slipping 0.1%. MKM Partners raised its stock rating for the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral previously.

(-) Vermilion Energy ( VET ) dropped over 7% on Monday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 profit of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.46 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of 0.22 per share for the three months ended June 30. Fund flows from operations fell to $222.7 million from $253.6 million during the year-ago period.