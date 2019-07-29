Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: OIS, VET, SSL, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY, SLB

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.01%

CVX: -0.10%

COP: +0.22%

SLB: -0.37%

OXY: +0.70%

Top energy stocks were mixed in Monday pre-market trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.18 at $56.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract lost $0.13 to $63.33 per barrel and August natural gas futures were flat at $2.16 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.94%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.12% lower.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Oil States International ( OIS ), which was almost 6% lower after posting a Q2 net loss of $0.16 per share compared to net income of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for a net loss of $0.12 for the June period.

In other sector news:

(-) Vermilion Energy ( VET ) was marginally lower as i t report ed Q2 earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, down from $0.26 per share a year ago but above the $0.11 average estimate from three analysts polled by Yahoo Finance.

(=) Sasol ( SSL ) will have to contend with new sulfur dioxide emission limits by 2025 or face fines and the closure of its chemical manufacturing plants in South Africa, Bloomberg News reported. Sasol was flat after the news.