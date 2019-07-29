Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CVEO,OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks pared some of their earlier declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.3% in late trade while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 67 cents higher at $56.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 24 cents to $63.70 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.14 per 1 million BTU.

(+) Civeo ( CVEO ) was little changed late in Monday trading, backing down from a 2.4% gain soon after the opening bell that followed the long-term temporary housing company serving the energy industry reporting a 6.1% decline in revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $122.2 million from $130.2 million last year but still beating the $116.6 million analyst mean.

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) was drifting slightly higher in late trade after MKM Partners raised its stock rating for the oil and natural gas producer to buy from neutral previously.

(-) Oil States International ( OIS ) was down 6.5% on Monday after posting a Q2 net loss of $0.16 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. The oilfield services company also said revenue fell to $264.7 million from $285.8 million last year and also lagging the $273.7 million analyst mean.

(-) Vermilion Energy ( VET ) dropped 7.7% on Monday after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 profit of $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.46 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting net income of 0.22 per share for the three months ended June 30. Fund flows from operations fell to $222.7 million from $253.6 million during the year-ago period.