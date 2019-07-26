Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: PSX,E,EQT,COG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.05%

CVX -1.30%

COP -0.03%

SLB +0.21%

OXY +1.25%

Energy stocks pared some of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.2% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 18 cents higher at $56.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was slipped a penny to $63.38 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $2.17 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

American energy companies removed three oil drill rigs and five natural gas rigs from the field during the seven days ended July 26, marking the fourth week in a row that the US rig count has fallen, according to the weekly survey conducted by oilfield-services company Baker Hughes ( BHGE ). US firms operated 776 oil rigs in addition to 169 gas rigs and a dozen miscellaneous rigs for a total this week of 946, down from 1,048 rigs during the same seven-day period last year and marking the lowest rig count since Feb. 2. Canadian operators added two oil rigs and seven gas weeks, rising to 85 and 42, respectively, and lifting the North American total to 1,073, down from 1,271 rigs during the year-ago period.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Phillips 66 ( PSX ) was nearly 1% higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, reversing a like-sized morning decline, after reporting adjusted Q2 net income exceeding Wall Street forecasts but also posting revenue for the April-to-June fiscal period missing analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.02 per share on $28.5 billion in revenue, while analysts, on average, that been looking for a Q2 non-GAAP profit of $2.72 per share on $29.9 billion in revenue.

In other sector news:

(-) ENI SpA ( E ) declined fractionally on Friday after the Italian energy major reported a drop in Q2 net income to EUR0.16 per share from EUR0.21 per share last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.06 per share.

(-) EQT ( EQT ) was 3.5% lower after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the natural gas producer by 50 cents to $4.50 a share. The brokerage maintained its underweight stock rating on the company's shares.

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) dropped over 12% this afternoon. The natural gas company Friday reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, including adjusted net income more than doubling compared with year-ago levels, rising to $0.36 per share from $0.13 per share last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Operating revenue rose to $534.1 million from $453.4 million during the same quarter in 2018 and also exceeding the $476.1 million analyst mean.