Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: PBR, COG, DRQ, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.12%

CVX: Flat

COP: Flat

SLB: Flat

OXY: +0.90%

Leading energy stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.19 at $56.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.10 to $63.49 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.19 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.60%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.28% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ), which was declining by more than 7% as i t report ed Q2 adjusted net income of $0.36 per share compared with $0.13 per share in the same period last year. The adjusted EPS average estimate was $0.33 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Petrobras ( PBR ) was down more than 1% after reports said the president of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court has ordered the company to refuel two Iranian grain vessels that have been stranded for almost 50 days in Parana State.

(=) Dril-Quip ( DRQ ) was unchanged after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share, swinging from an adjusted loss of $0.24 per share a year ago but still missing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $0.04.