Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: E,EQT,COG

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 10 cents to $56.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was up 5 cents to $63.44 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing just under 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping about 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed, rising 0.6%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) ENI SpA ( E ) declined fractionally on Friday after the Italian energy major reported a drop in Q2 net income to EUR0.16 per share from EUR0.21 per share last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by EUR0.06 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) EQT ( EQT ) was 2% lower after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the natural gas producer by 50 cents to $4.50 a share. The brokerage maintained its underweight stock rating on the company's shares.

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas ( COG ) dropped almost 11% this afternoon. The natural gas company Friday reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results, including adjusted net income more than doubling compared with year-ago levels, rising to $0.36 per share from $0.13 per share last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Operating revenue rose to $534.1 million from $453.4 million during the same quarter in 2018 and also exceeding the $476.1 million analyst mean.