Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

Crude headed slightly higher this week as a steeper-than-expected drop in inventories in the US added to tensions in Iran, which was the third-biggest oil producer in the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) prior to re-imposition of US sanctions late last year.

The Energy Information Administration said Wednesday US stockpiles plunged by 10.9 million barrels over the week to July 19, more than a drop of 4 million barrels expected by the market.

The slump in inventories coincided with the number of oil rigs operating in the US falling by three to 776 during the week that ended July 26, the lowest level since Feb. 2018, according to data compiled by Baker Hughes ( BHGE ). The combined oil and gas rig count was down by eight to 946 as gas rigs were also lower by five to 169.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by two to 85, and gas rigs climbed by seven to 42 during the period under review. As a result, the North American total increased by one to 1,073 versus 1,271 a year ago, the data showed.

Tensions remained high in relation to the Strait of Hormuz, off the southern coast of Iran, which hasn't released a British-flag carrying oil tanker it captured Friday last week. While the US is preparing a maritime security plan for the Gulf, the UK has proposed a naval mission led by Europe to ensure the safety for carriers using the strategic passage through which about a fifth of global crude flows.

But, in a week characterized by volatility in Iran, US crude inventory falling for the fifth straight week, and the oil rig count slumping to a 17-month low, Brent futures still traded below the $65 mark.

The Department of Commerce said Friday gross domestic product growth slowed to 2.1% annualized in the Q2, from 3.1% in the previous three months.

While the decline in growth rate is better than expected, the slowdown is in line with Chair Jerome Powell's view that global risks such as the ongoing US-China trade war could weaken the US economic expansion and necessitate policy action. The Fed's monetary policy committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and widely expected to cut interest rates.

US and Chinese trade officials will restart talks next week after negotiations ended in May without any deal between the world's two largest economies. A CNBC report had Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, dialing down expectations: "I wouldn't expect any grand deal on China."

In its weekly commentary on the oil market, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Damien Courvalin acknowledged oil demand had disappointed this year, weighed by disappointing activity as well as idiosyncratic headwinds such as weather, power demand destruction, and historical revisions.

Courvalin, however, pointed out in the report that Goldman sees increasing scope for oil demand to finally start

exceeding beaten-down expectations, given the signals from the refining sector that end-product demand was improving and "still robust consumer demand visible in macro and oil data."

"While by no means an unequivocal turn in data, sequentially better macro releases in the face of low net speculative oil positioning could finally lead demand to be a supportive force to oil prices , creating transient upside risks to our 3Q19 $66/bbl Brent price forecast before the Permian basin becomes debottlenecked this Fall," Courvalin said in the report.

But, he warned such a demand-led rally would admittedly not be smooth sailing given the current "high skepticism toward accelerating activity as well as the volatility created by the Iran-US tensions."

Toward the end of trading on Friday, West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures were slightly changed at $56.17 and $63.42 per barrel.