Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: TOT, EQNR, CLB, XOM, COP, CVX, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.52%

CVX: +0.36%

COP: +0.52%

SLB: +0.22%

OXY: +0.67%

Energy heavyweights were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.87 at $56.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.79 to $63.97 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.24 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.21%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.89% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Total ( TOT ) was slightly higher after unveiling plans to divest $5 billion of assets in high breakeven areas of the business while reporting adjusted earnings that missed guidance in the second quarter as natural gas prices plunged in Europe and Asia.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was declining after i t report ed Q2 diluted earnings of $0.44 a share on a GAAP basis, compared with $0.37 a share in the same period ended in June a year ago. That was better than the $0.36 a share expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) Core Laboratories ( CLB ) was unchanged after it booked Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, down from $0.59 per share a year ago but in line with the consensus estimate of $0.46 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: TOT , EQNR , CLB , XOM , COP


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar