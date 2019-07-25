Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: TOT, EQNR, CLB, XOM, COP, CVX, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.52%

CVX: +0.36%

COP: +0.52%

SLB: +0.22%

OXY: +0.67%

Energy heavyweights were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.87 at $56.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.79 to $63.97 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.24 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.21%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.89% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Total ( TOT ) was slightly higher after unveiling plans to divest $5 billion of assets in high breakeven areas of the business while reporting adjusted earnings that missed guidance in the second quarter as natural gas prices plunged in Europe and Asia.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was declining after i t report ed Q2 diluted earnings of $0.44 a share on a GAAP basis, compared with $0.37 a share in the same period ended in June a year ago. That was better than the $0.36 a share expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(=) Core Laboratories ( CLB ) was unchanged after it booked Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, down from $0.59 per share a year ago but in line with the consensus estimate of $0.46 per share compiled by Capital IQ.