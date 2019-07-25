Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks retreated Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was rising 31 cents to $56.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 38 cents to $63.56 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.23 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was climbing nearly 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund little changed. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping about 4% this afternoon.

(-) Cenovus Energy Inc ( CVE ) fell 2% after the Canadian oil and gas company Thursday reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.22, reversing a $0.24 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share.

(-) Core Laboratories ( CLB ) fell 3% after the oilfield-services company reported a Q2 decline in revenue to $169 million from $175.5 million a year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $173.5.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) dropped more than 4% on Thursday after the Norwegian energy major reported a drop in Q2 revenue to $17.1 billion from $18.14 billion during the same quarter last year and also missing the $17.39 billion analyst mean.