Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2019: CCJ,CCO.TO,CVE,CVE.TO,CLB,EQNR

By MT Newswires,

Energy stocks extended their retreat Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 1.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 14 cents higher at $56.02 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 28 cents to $63.46 per barrel. August natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.24 per 1 million BTU. afternoon.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Cameco ( CCJ ) was posting a nearly 8% decline late in Thursday trading after the Canadian uranium producer missed analyst projections on its Q2 bottom line, recording a CAD0.06 per diluted share net loss during the three months ended June 30, improving on a CAD0.19 per share GAAP loss during the year-ago period but still coming up short of the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.03 per share net loss.

In other sector news:

(-) Cenovus Energy Inc ( CVE ) fell almost 3% after the Canadian oil and gas company Thursday reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.22, reversing a $0.24 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.13 per share.

(-) Core Laboratories ( CLB ) fell 3.6% after the oilfield-services company reported a Q2 decline in revenue to $169 million from $175.5 million a year earlier and trailing the Capital IQ consensus of $173.5.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) dropped almost 5% on Thursday after the Norwegian energy major reported a drop in Q2 revenue to $17.1 billion from $18.14 billion during the same quarter last year and also missing the $17.39 billion analyst mean.

