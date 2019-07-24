Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2019: XOM,SLB,RES

XOM +0.28%

CVX +0.37%

COP -0.31%

SLB +1.79%

OXY +0.83%

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was slipping 38 cents to $56.39 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was falling 12 cents to $63.71 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up over 0.8%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was fractionally higher after the energy major Wednesday said it has started work to add a new polyethylene line to its existing facility in Beaumont, Texas, with the third line expected to expand its capacity by 650,000 tons, or about 65%, to almost 1.7 million tons per year.

In other sector news:

(+) Schlumberger ( SLB ) rose 1.5% after saying it has received a 20-year master contract from Chevron ( CVX ) to supply its OneSubsea equipment and related services for the energy major's offshore projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed although Schlumberger said its equipment will help Chevron lower its operating costs on subsea projects.

(-) RPC ( RES ) tumbled 9.5% on Wednesday after the oilfield services firm reported a decline in Q2 net income from year-ago levels, earning $0.03 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with its $0.28 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of $0.05 per share. Revenue dropped 23.4% to $358.5 million, also missing the analyst mean.