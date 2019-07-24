Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2019: RES, SLB, CVX, OBE, XOM, COP, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.15%

CVX: -0.17%

COP: Flat

SLB: -0.93%

OXY: +0.04%

Energy heavyweights were mixed pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was up $0.32 at $56.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.07 to $63.90 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was flat, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.57% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) RPC ( RES ), which was 6% lower as it booked Q2 earnings of $0.03 per share, which is below the Capital IQ EPS projection of $0.05 and significantly down from last year's earnings of $0.28 per share.

In other sector news:

(-) Schlumberger ( SLB ) was awarded a 20-year equipment and service contract by Chevron ( CVX ) for offshore projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Both companies were recently flat.

(=) Obsidian Energy ( OBE ) was unchanged after saying it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirement on price.

