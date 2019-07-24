Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2019: HON,XOM,SLB,RES

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.19%

CVX +0.41%

COP -0.22%

SLB +1.62%

OXY +0.41%

Energy stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 89 cents lower at $55.88 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract declined 68 cents to $63.15 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Honeywell ( HON ) was fractionally lower in late Wednesday trading after saying its UOP division received a new contract to reconfigure portions of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co's Al-Zour refinery. The work will include expanding the facility's gasoline production capacities as well supplying the company with catalysts and adsorbents to produce cleaner-burning fuels and other petrochemicals.

In other sector news:

(+) Schlumberger ( SLB ) rose 1.6% after saying it has received a 20-year master contract from Chevron ( CVX ) to supply its OneSubsea equipment and related services for the energy major's offshore projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed although Schlumberger said its equipment will help Chevron lower its operating costs on subsea projects.

(+) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was fractionally higher after the energy major Wednesday said it has started work to add a new polyethylene line to its existing facility in Beaumont, Texas, with the third line expected to expand its capacity by 650,000 tons, or about 65%, to almost 1.7 million tons per year.

(-) RPC ( RES ) tumbled more than 9% on Wednesday after the oilfield services firm reported a decline in Q2 net income from year-ago levels, earning $0.03 per share during the three months ended June 30 compared with its $0.28 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for net income of $0.05 per share. Revenue dropped 23.4% to $358.5 million, also missing the analyst mean.