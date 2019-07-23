Energy Sector Update for 07/23/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, FTI, BBL, VLO

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.11%

CVX: Flat

COP: Flat

SLB: Flat

OXY: +0.46%

Top energy stocks were mixed pre-market Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was down $0.14 at $56.08 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract lost $0.23 to $63.03 per barrel and August natural gas futures were down 1 cent at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.51% while the United States Natural Gas Fund declined 0.20%.

Early movers include:

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ), which was up 2% after the company said Monday it has been awarded a significant integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Neptune Energy for the Seagull project in the Central North Sea.

(+) BHP Group ( BBL ) saw its shares gain almost 1% after reports said the company intends to spend $400 million over five years as part of efforts to slash carbon emissions from its own operations and from customers that use its products, including coal and iron ore.

In other sector news:

Texas' attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Valero Energy ( VLO ) for alleged excessive emissions at its refining facility in Port Arthur, the San Antonio Business Journal reported.