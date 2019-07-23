Energy Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CRC,CLNY,CEI,FTI,NBL

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.63%

CVX +0.62%

COP -0.02%

SLB +0.08%

OXY -1.31%

Energy stocks held on to their narrow gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up about 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery settled 55 cents higher at $56.77 per barrel, reversing a mid-day decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 65 cents to $63.91 per barrel.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) California Resources ( CRC ) was more than 3% higher after Tuesday saying Colony Capital ( CLNY ), through its Colony HB2 Energy unit, agreed to invest $320 million in the oil and natural gas company in exchange for a 90% working interest in a joint venture formed to develop the Elk Hills oilfield in the California's San Joaquin Basin. Colony Capital also receive warrants to buy up to 1.25 million California Resource common shares exercisable at $40 apiece.

In other sector news:

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) rose nearly 1% after the oilfield-services company late Monday said it has received a "significant" contract from privately held Neptune Energy to build and install subsea equipment for its Seagull project in the central North Sea.

(+) Noble Energy ( NBL ) was 1% higher in late trade after the oil and natural gas producer declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable August 19 to shareholders of record on August 5.

(-) Camber Energy ( CEI ) dropped 10.5% on Tuesday after saying the unnamed engineering and procurement company that was the target of its May 15 non-binding acquisition proposal has agreed to move forward with the preparation of definitive documents to close the transaction. A final agreement could be completed within 30 days, according to interim CEO Louis Schott.