Energy Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CEI,FTI,NBL

Energy stocks were narrowly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for September delivery was slipping 18 cents to $56.04 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was declining 33 cents to $62.93 per barrel. August natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.32 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling over 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping nearly 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up almost 0.9%.

(-) Camber Energy ( CEI ) dropped nearly 7% on Tuesday after saying the unnamed engineering and procurement company that was the target of its May 15 non-binding acquisition proposal has agreed to move forward with the preparation of definitive documents to close the transaction. A final agreement could be completed within 30 days, according to interim CEO Louis Schott.

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) rose more than 2% after the oilfield-services company late Monday said it has received a "significant" contract from privately held Neptune Energy to build and install subsea equipment for its Seagull project in the central North Sea.

(-) Noble Energy ( NBL ) was fractionally higher after the oil and natural gas producer declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable August 19 to shareholders of record on August 5.