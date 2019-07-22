Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: HAL,TRNX,MEOH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.36%

CVX -0.10%

COP -0.17%

SLB +0.45%

OXY -0.44%

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising fractionally while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were also down slightly as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was rising 50 cents to $56.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 92 cents to $63.39 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.32 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was little changed while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was up 1.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) rose 7% on Monday after reporting adjusted Q2 net income pf $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) rallied Monday, at one point about doubling in price, after announcing a contract to build up to 30 gasification units for its Taronis Fuels biofuels subsidiary worth up to $165 million. Each unit is priced at $3.75 million and also includes a 10-year maintenance contract worth another $1.75 million per unit along with a perpetual 3% royalty on all gas produced. Taronis Tech last week disclosed plan to spin off Taronis Fuels into a separate company.

(-) Methanex ( MEOH ) fell 5.6% after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on the methanol producer by $5 to $65 a share and reiterated a sector perform rating on company stock, citing "weak economic sentiment." Separately, the company said it will build a 1.8 million-ton methanol plant adjacent to its Geismar 1 and 2 facilities in Louisiana with an expected cost between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.