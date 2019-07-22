Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: HAL,TRNX,MEOH

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.36%

CVX -0.10%

COP -0.17%

SLB +0.45%

OXY -0.44%

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising fractionally while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were also down slightly as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was rising 50 cents to $56.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 92 cents to $63.39 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.32 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was little changed while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was up 1.9%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) rose 7% on Monday after reporting adjusted Q2 net income pf $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) rallied Monday, at one point about doubling in price, after announcing a contract to build up to 30 gasification units for its Taronis Fuels biofuels subsidiary worth up to $165 million. Each unit is priced at $3.75 million and also includes a 10-year maintenance contract worth another $1.75 million per unit along with a perpetual 3% royalty on all gas produced. Taronis Tech last week disclosed plan to spin off Taronis Fuels into a separate company.

(-) Methanex ( MEOH ) fell 5.6% after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on the methanol producer by $5 to $65 a share and reiterated a sector perform rating on company stock, citing "weak economic sentiment." Separately, the company said it will build a 1.8 million-ton methanol plant adjacent to its Geismar 1 and 2 facilities in Louisiana with an expected cost between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: HAL , TRNX , MEOH


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar