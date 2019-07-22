Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CRR,HAL,TRNX,MEOH,MX.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.12%

CVX +0.42%

COP +0.41%

SLB +1.47%

OXY +0.06%

Energy stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising almost 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up slightly more than 0.5% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 59 cents to $56.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 71 cents to $63.18 per barrel. August natural gas futures rose 6 cents to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) CARBO Ceramics ( CRR ) climbed 1% on Monday after announcing a long-term, strategic agreement with privately-held FracGeo LLC integrating CARBO's FracPro software with FracGeo's desktop and web-based software tools to optimize well spacing and completion efficiency. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) rallied Monday, at one point about doubling in price, after announcing a contract to build up to 30 gasification units for its Taronis Fuels biofuels subsidiary worth up to $165 million. Each unit is priced at $3.75 million and also includes a 10-year maintenance contract worth another $1.75 million per unit along with a perpetual 3% royalty on all gas produced. Taronis Tech last week disclosed a plan to spin off Taronis Fuels into a separate company.

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) rose almost 9% on Monday after reporting adjusted Q2 net income pf $0.35 per share, improving on a $0.23 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Separately, a company spokeswoman confirmed a Bloomberg report Halliburton is preparing to idle around 8% of its North American workforce and shelving its unused fracking gear.

(-) Methanex ( MEOH ) fell over 6% after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on the methanol producer by $5 to $65 a share and reiterated a sector perform rating on company stock, citing "weak economic sentiment." Separately, the company said it will build a 1.8 million-ton methanol plant adjacent to its Geismar 1 and 2 facilities in Louisiana with an expected cost between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.