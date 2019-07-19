Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.45%

CVX: -0.18%

COP: -0.48%

SLB: +0.88%

OXY: +0.37%

Energy majors were mixed in pre-market trading Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.38 at $55.68 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.53 to $62.46 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.27 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.17%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.32% lower.

In other sector news:

(-) Schlumberger ( SLB ) was slightly lower after it posted Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.35, down from $0.43 for the same period last year, but matching the Capital IQ consensus forecast.

(-) Total ( TOT ) has started to drill an appraisal well at its Glendronach prospect west of Shetland in the UK, Energy Voice reported. Total was recently declining.

(+) Gulfport Energy ( GPOR ) was up around 2.5% after reporting that gas equivalent production averaged 1.4 million Mcfe per day in Q2, a modest increase from last year's 1.3 million Mcfe per day.