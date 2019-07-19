Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRC,MDR,SLB

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.39%

CVX +0.34%

COP +0.28%

SLB -0.93%

OXY +1.93%

Energy stocks were posting moderate gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was unchanged at $55.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 27 cents to $62.20 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.25 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling nearly 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping more than 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down fractionally.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Range Resources ( RRC ) rose 1% on Friday after the oil and natural gas producer announced property sales totaling $634 million in combined proceeds, which will be used to pay down existing debt owed under its revolving credit facility. In one transaction, the company last month closed on the $34 million sale of non-producing acreage in Pennsylvania and it also agreed to sell its 2% proportionately reduced overriding royalty interest on 350,000 net surface acres in southwest Appalachia for $600 million.

In other sector news:

(+) McDermott International ( MDR ) climbed 2% after Friday saying it has received a "sizeable" contract to provide YPF SA ( YPF ) with pre-front-end engineering design services for its LNG liquefaction facility at the Vaca Muerta shale field in Argentina. Work on the project is slated to begin immediately, McDermott said, adding the contract award will be reflected in its Q2 backlog.

(-) Schlumberger ( SLB ) declined 1% after the oilfield-services company reported a drop in non-GAAP net income compared with the same quarter last year, falling to $0.35 per share during the three months ended June 30 from $0.43 per share a year ago, but matching the Capital IQ consensus forecast. Revenue also slipped from year-ago levels, falling to $8.27 billion from $8.30 billion last year but topped the $8.11 billion Street view.