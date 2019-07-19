Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with price move, IEA/EIA reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Oil prices recorded their biggest weekly decline since the end of May as concern demand for oil was declining collided with mounting geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 0.31% to $55.47 intraday on Friday but were down from a week ago. Brent futures were little changed at $62.50 per barrel, but lower for the past five days. Oil prices, which were down earlier in the day, rose toward the close on reports the Iran Revolutionary Guard seized a British flagged tanker in the Gulf.

According to the BBC, the owners of Stena Impero, which was bound for Saudi Arabia, said they are unable to contact the vessel, which is now understood to be heading toward Iran. A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence was cited as saying in a report from CNBC on Friday the government was urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf.

This comes a day after the US Navy "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it came within 1,000 yards of the US ship. Iran has, however, denied having lost a drone on Thursday.

On the same day, amid mounting geopolitical tensions, the International Energy Agency's ( IEA ) executive director Fatih Birol was cited as saying in media reports the agency was revising down the global oil demand forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day, from 1.2 million barrels per day.

Birol warned the agency may be forced to further cut its outlook for demand if the global economy, especially China, shows further signs of weakness, according to Reuters.

"China is experiencing its slowest economic growth in the last three decades, so are some of the advanced economies...if the global economy performs even poorer than we assume, then we may even look at out numbers once again in the next months to come," Birol was cited as saying.

Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday crude stockpiles slumped by 3.1 million barrels over a week to July 10 - that compares with expectations for a 2.7 million-barrel drop in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets was cited in a report from CNBC as saying "the problem for the oil market is there's still these big concerns about demand," while pointing out that oil prices have been down this week even on days when tensions in the Middle East escalated, referring to the alleged shooting down of the Iranian drone that didn't have a notable impact on intraday oil price movement.

"The fact that they've essentially taken two million barrels of Iranian exports off the market over the course of the year and oil is still struggling, I think, really shows that the US has been able to pursue this policy against Iran without really pushing prices significantly higher," Croft was cited as saying.

Separately, data showed late Friday, the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by five to 779 during the week that ended July 19, according to data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes ( BHGE ). The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was down by four to 954 as gas rigs were up by two to 174, while miscellaneous were down by one.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation fell by two to 83 while gas rigs rose by three to 35 during the period under review. As a result, the North American total dropped by three to 1,072 versus 1,257 a year ago, the data showed.