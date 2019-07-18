Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2019: VET,VET.TO,EC,RDS.A,RDS.B,CVX,SM,XOM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.85%

CVX +0.22%

COP +0.75%

SLB -0.00%

OXY -0.64%

Energy stocks trimmed some of their prior slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled $1.48 lower at $55.30 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract declined $1.88 to $61.78 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Vermilion Energy ( VET ) dropped over 4% on Thursday after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment rating for the Canadian oil and natural gas producer to sector perform from outperform.

In other sector news:

(+) SM Energy ( SM ) was 1% higher in recent trade, bouncing back from a 3.4% decline. The oil and natural gas producer said its Q2 production grew 16% over the previous quarter to 12,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day following better-than-expected results from the Permian Basin and south Texas regions.

(-) Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM ) declined fractionally on Thursday after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment recommendation on the energy major to sector perform from outperform previously and also cut its price target on the company's stock by $10 to $90 a share.

(-) Ecopetrol SA ( EC ) was nearly 2% lower just before Thursday's closing bell this afternoon, reversing a small mid-morning gain. The Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil on Wednesday authorized the transfer of a 10% stake in the Saturno block in the Santos basin to the company's Ecopetrol Oleo e Gas Brasil subsidiary from its previous owners, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) and Chevron ( CVX ), which each retain 45% of the project. With the latest addition, Ecopetrol now has a stake in five Brazilian blocks.