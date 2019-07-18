Energy Sector Update for 07/18/2019: EC,RDS.A,RDS.B,CVX,SM,XOM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.47%

CVX -0.56%

COP +0.19%

SLB -1.11%

OXY -0.91%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.8% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was slipping $1.67 to $55.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was declining $1.82 to $61.84 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was falling nearly 2.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping almost 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was nearly 1.1% lower in recent trade.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Ecopetrol SA ( EC ) was fractionally lower this afternoon, reversing a small mid-morning gain. The Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil on Wednesday authorized the transfer of a 10% stake in the Saturno block in the Santos basin to the company's Ecopetrol Oleo e Gas Brasil subsidiary from its previous owners, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) and Chevron ( CVX ), which each retain 45% of the project. With the latest addition, Ecopetrol now has stake in five Brazilian blocks.

In other sector news:

(+) SM Energy ( SM ) was 0.5% higher in recent trade, bouncing back from a 3.4% decline. The oil and natural gas producer said its Q2 production grew 16% over the previous quarter to 12,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day following better-than-expected results from the Permian Basin and south Texas regions.

(-) Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM ) declined 1.5% on Thursday after RBC Capital Markets lowered its investment recommendation on the energy major to sector perform from outperform previously and also cut its price target on the company's stock by $10 to $90 a share.