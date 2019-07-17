Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: E, REGI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Energy giants were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.59 at $58.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.81 to $65.16 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

(=) Certain Eni ( E ) officials were accused by a prosecutor of approaching a witness in an ongoing Nigerian corruption case involving the oil company to get the person to withdraw some statements that were given during the investigation, Reuters reported, citing court proceedings. Eni was flat after the news.

(=) Renewable Energy Group ( REGI ) was unchanged after saying it has opened its first diesel fueling station in Seneca, Ill. The company's REG Seneca biorefinery, adjacent to the fueling station, will provide the biodiesel used in the diesel blends.

