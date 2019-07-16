Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2019: EQNR,XOM,ENG,HON,TRNX,PKD

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.28%

CVX -0.70%

COP -1.13%

SLB -0.90%

OXY -1.10%

Energy stocks were ending sharply lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down nearly 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled $1.96 lower at $57.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract declined $1.58 to $64.90 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 10 cents to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was almost 3% lower in late Tuesday trading, extending its day-long decline, and the Norwegian energy major saying it has started production at the Trestakk subsea oilfield in the Norwegian Sea "on time, below budget and without any serious incidents. Trestakk is initially projected to produce around 22,000 barrels of oil per day, rising to a peak of 44,000 barrels per day. Production is expected to last about 12 years, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) raced 24% higher after Monday disclosing plans to spin off its wholly-owned Taronis Fuels subsidiary, which runs its MagneGas Welding Supply retail business. Under terms of the proposed spin off, investors of record on August 15 will receive one share of Taronis Fuels common stock for each Taronis Tech share they own about two weeks after the record date. Separately, he company said it completed the first commercial sterilzation of a cyanobacteria blue-green algae bloom at Hibiscus Lake in Clearwater, Fla.

(-) ENGlobal ( ENG ) was little changed in late Tuesday trading. The company earlier said that it has hired Michael Clark as the company's new vice president for business development. In his new post, the former Honeywell ( HON ) executive is expected to boost ENGlobal's natural gas processing business as well as for its storage terminal and loading, refining, petrochemical and natural gas operations.

(-) Parker Drilling Company ( PKD ) was lower on Tuesday, slipping over 4%, after late Monday saying Gary Rich will retire as president and CEO of the oilfield-services later this year but will remain in his current roles for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition. The company has retained a search firm to assist with identifying and hiring a permanent successor.