Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ENG,HON,TRNX,PKD

Energy stocks were mostly lower, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was slipping $1.14 to $58.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was down $1.01 at $65.47 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 10 cents lower at $2.30 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was down 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 0.4%.

Among energy stocks moving:

(-) ENGlobal ( ENG ) fell slightly. The company said that it has hired Michael Clark as the company's new vice president for business development. In his new post, the former Honeywell ( HON ) executive is expected to boost ENGlobal's natural gas processing business as well as for its storage terminal and loading, refining, petrochemical and the natural gas operations.

In other sector news:

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) raced 34% higher after Monday disclosing plans to spin off its wholly-owned Taronis Fuels subsidiary, which runs its MagneGas Welding Supply retail business. Under terms of the proposed spin off, investors of record on August 15 will receive one share of Taronis Fuels common stock for each Taronis Tech share they own about two weeks after the record date. Separately, he company said it completed the first commercial sterilzation of a cyanobacteria blue-green algae bloom at Hibiscus Lake in Clearwater, Fla.

(-) Parker Drilling Company ( PKD ) was lower on Tuesday, slipping almost 5%, after late Monday saying Gary Rich will retire as president and CEO of the oilfield-services later this year but will remain in his current roles for an interim period to ensure a smooth transition. The company has retained a search firm to assist with identifying and hiring a permanent successor.