Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CRZO, CPE, MDR, SMLP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: +0.02%

COP: +0.26%

SLB: +0.10%

OXY: +0.64%

Energy heavyweights were rallying pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.68 at $60.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.71 to $67.43 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.44 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.56%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.47% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Carrizo Oil & Gas ( CRZO ), which was up more around 9% after announcing that Callon Petroleum ( CPE ) plans to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion. Callon, meanwhile, was declining by over 11%.

In other sector news:

(=) McDermott International ( MDR ) was flat after it got a sizable contract from Total Oman E&P Development B.V., in partnership with Oman Oil Company S.O.A.C.

(=) Summit Midstream Partners ( SMLP ) was unchanged after it completed the commissioning of a 60 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. The plant cools natural gas from wells to sub zero temperatures.