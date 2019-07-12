Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EC, UPL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.01%

CVX: +0.20%

COP: -0.02%

SLB: +0.10%

OXY: -+0.02%

Energy heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.11 at $60.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.38 to $66.90 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.46 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.48%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.66% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Ultra Petroleum ( UPL ), which was up 4% after terminating its offer to exchange outstanding 7.125% senior notes due 2025 of its Ultra Resources unit for new 9.00% cash or 2.50% payment-in-kind senior secured third lien notes due 2024 to be issued by the same unit.

In other sector news:

(=) Ecopetrol ( EC ) was flat after saying drilling at the Boranda-2 ST well located near Rionegro in northeastern Colombia found the presence of crude in the Eoceno basal sands.