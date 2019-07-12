Energy Sector Update for 07/12/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Swissquote/IEA reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude was little changed on Friday after touching its highest level in six weeks as a push higher from the geopolitical deterioration in the Strait of Hormuz and a tropical storm in the oil-producing Gulf of Mexico took the sting out of a worsening demand forecast from the International Energy Agency.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $60.30 per barrel intraday, the highest level since the end of June, with Brent hovering around $66.78 per barrel.

Tensions rose in the Middle East after the Royal Navy in the UK prevented an alleged attempt by Iran to seize a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, off the southern coast of Iran. Shipping insurance costs are reported to have surged, with another UK warship en route to assist in protecting ships in the region. The risk of attack on tankers in the region is now deemed "critical".

To compound matters, Iran is threatening to further increase uranium production, after having breached a level that it had agreed to stay within under the now-defunct Iran Nuclear Accord.

Oil prices also got a lift this week after producers and shippers trained their focus on the weather -- given that the US hurricane season is getting underway -- as a tropical storm threatened oil installations in the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to geopolitics and weather, US inventory data was also supportive of oil prices this week.

Data compiled by the Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday crude inventories plunged by 9.5 million barrels over a week to July 5. That hefty decline was steeper than the 3.1 million-barrel slump forecast in a Reuters' survey of analysts.

On Friday, the International Energy Agency said in a report that first-half oil supply exceeded demand by 0.9 million barrels per day. Its latest data showed a global surplus in Q2 of 0.5 million barrels per day, versus previous expectations of a deficit of the same level.

"This surplus adds to the huge stock builds seen in the second half of 2018 when oil production surged just as demand growth started to falter," the IEA said in its report. "Clearly, market tightness is not an issue for the time being and any re-balancing seems to have moved further into the future."

While the IEA acknowledged the extension of a joint supply cut agreement of 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) to March 2020 between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, "it does not change the fundamental outlook of an oversupplied market."

"On our balances, assuming constant OPEC output at the current level of around 30 mb/d, by the end of 1Q20 stocks could increase by a net 136 mb," the IEA noted. "The call on OPEC crude in early 2020 could fall to only 28 mb/d."

A report from Swissquote Bank Research said the situation was turning as investors were considering Middle East tensions and Gulf of Mexico storm in addition to the successive drawdowns of US oil inventories. "However, the longer-term view remains blurry, as global oil demand is likely to decline further amid decreasing manufacturing activity and possible escalation of US-European Union trade discord."

Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US fell by four to 784 during the week that ended July 12, according to data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes ( BHGE ) Friday. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US was down by five to 958 as gas rigs also fell by two to 172, while miscellaneous were up by one.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation rose by five to 85 while gas rigs fell by eight to 32 during the period under review. As a result, the North American total dropped by eight to 1,075 versus 1,251 a year ago, the data showed.