Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/11/2019: COP,TELL,OXY,CVE,CVE.TO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.10%

CVX -0.30%

COP -0.13%

SLB +0.48%

OXY +0.18%

Energy stocks still were narrowly higher in late trade, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing just over 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 23 cents lower at $60.20 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract slipped 35 cents to $66.66 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 3 cents to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) ConocoPhillips ( COP ) was narrowly lower shortly before Thursday's closing bell after declaring a $0.305 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from its most recent distribution. The upcoming dividend is payable Sept. 3 to shareholders of record on July 22.

In other sector news:

(+) Tellurian ( TELL ) rose almost 5% on Thursday, adding to a 2.4% advance during the previous session. On Wednesday, the company said French energy major Total SA ( TOT ) has agreed to buy 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas per year from Tellerian's Driftwood LNG terminal in Louisiana and will invest another $500 million in the proposed facility, increasing its overall stake to $907 million. Tellurian expects to finalize agreements with other Driftwood partners and make a final investment decision on the $13.8 billion project before the end of the year, company CEO Meg Gentle said in a statement.

(+) Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY ) was edging higher after the energy major Thursday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, representing a $0.01 per share increase over its prior distribution to investors. The upcoming dividend is payable Oct. 15 to shareholders of record on Sept. 10.

(+) Cenovus Energy ( CVE ) was ending fractionally higher this afternoon. The Canadian oil and natural gas company said production from its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil-sands facilities in Alberta has exceeded 1 billion barrels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: COP , TELL , TOT , OXY , CVE


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar