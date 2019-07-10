Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/10/2019: MDR, TOT, LNG, XOM, COP, CVX, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.48%

CVX: +1.18%

COP: +0.99%

SLB: +0.87%

OXY: +0.58%

Energy majors were advancing in pre-bell Wednesday trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $1.43 at $59.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $1.58 to $65.74 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $2.44 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 2.33%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.54% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) McDermott International ( MDR ), which was up more than 3% after it was awarded a contract worth more than $1.5 billion to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore gas facilities and pipelines for Saudi Aramco's Marjan Increment Development Project.

In other sector news:

(+) French oil and gas major Total S.A ( TOT ) signed an agreement to divest several UK non-core assets to Petrogas NEO UK Ltd., the exploration and production arm of Oman-based conglomerate MB Holding, for $635 million. Total was recently up more than 1%.

(=) US energy and safety regulatory agencies told Cheniere Energy ( LNG ) that they will not permit the company to return two LNG storage tanks to service that have been offline at the Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana until it resolves the issue of an inadvertent gas leak that occurred more than a year ago, according to media reports. Cheniere Energy was unchanged after the news.

