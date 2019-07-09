Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/09/2019: APC, CVX, PBR, XOM, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.21%

CVX: +0.04%

COP: -0.62%

SLB: +0.13%

OXY: Flat

Top energy stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-market trading . West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.18 at $57.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.18 to $64.29 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.38 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.59%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.15% lower.

In other sector news:

(=) Anadarko Petroleum ( APC ) won't be getting the $2.3 billion that the Mozambique government promised for its $20 billion gas project until later this year, as the government tries to remain in good credit standing following a default three years ago, Bloomberg reported. Anadarko Petroleum was flat after the news.

(=) Chevron ( CVX ) was flat after a group of Ecuadorian plaintiffs abandoned their Canadian lawsuit against Chevron and agreed to pay costs after courts in the US, Gibraltar, and The Hague exposed the lawsuit as a fraud and bribery scheme.

(=) Petroleo Brasileiro ( PBR ), or Petrobras, reached an agreement with Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense to sell its stakes in gas transportation and distribution companies, the Brazil Energy Insigh t report ed. Petrobras was flat after the news.

