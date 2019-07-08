Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2019: TRNX,RCON,PTR,LONE,MGY

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were ending slightly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up slightly more than 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 15 cents higher at $57.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract declined 32 cents to $63.91 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.40 per 1 million BTU.

(+) Taronis Technologies ( TRNX ) was 31.5% higher in late trade, giving back much of an 81% gain earlier Monday that followed the bio-fuels company saying it produced a record 247,624 cubic feet of its MagneGas metal-cutting fuel during the three months ended June 30, more than trebling its production during the preceding January-to-March period. Until now, Taronis has needed only a single Venturi Plasma Arc gasification unit to meet all of its production needs although the company last week started up a second unit at its facility in Clearwater, Fla., and is scheduled to bring a third unit online by the end of August.

(+) Lonestar Resources US ( LONE ) jumped 4% on Monday after the company estimated it produced around 13,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day during Q2, exceeding its prior forecast expecting between 12,400 to 12,800 barrels per day for the three months ended June 30 by at least 5.5%.

(+) Recon Technology Ltd ( RCON ) was edging lower in late trading, giving back a more than 3% mid-day advance. The Chinese oilfield-services company said its 43%-owned Future Gas Station Technology subsidiary was partnering with PetroChina's ( PTR ) retail division and privately held Alipay Information Technology to develop smart gas stations. The initial contract runs through June 6, 2020, and the companies said they will sign another specific cooperation agreement, if necessary.

(-) Emerson ( EMR ) was fractionally lower shortly before Monday's closing bell after saying it has acquired the software and automation operations of Zedi Inc, a privately held oil and gas technology services company. The transaction is intended to expand Emerson's opportunities in the global energy industry and adds cloud-based supervisory control and data acquisition capabilities to its product portfolio.