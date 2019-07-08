Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2019: RCON,PTR,LONE,MGY

Energy stocks were higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.4% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was rising 28 cents to $57.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 21 cents to $64.44 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.39 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was up 0.7%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Recon Technology Ltd ( RCON ) rose 3.5% after the Chinese oilfield-services company said its 43%-owned Future Gas Station Technology subsidiary was partnering with PetroChina's ( PTR ) retail division and privately held Alipay Information Technology to develop smart gas stations. The initial contract runs through June 6, 2020, and the companies said they will sign another specific cooperation agreement, if necessary.

In other sector news:

(+) Lonestar Resources US ( LONE ) jumped 6.6% on Monday after the company estimated it produced around 13,500 barrels of oil equivilent per day during Q2, exceeding its prior forecast expecting between 12,400 to 12,800 barrels per day for the three months ended June 30 by at least 5.5%.

(+) Magnolia Oil & Gas ( MGY ) was narrowly higher this afternoon. Piper Jaffray began coverage of the exploration and production company with an overweight rating and a $14 price target.

