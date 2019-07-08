Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2019: EQNR, LONE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.22%

CVX: -0.11%

COP: -0.25%

SLB: +0.10%

OXY: -0.20%

Leading energy stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.15 at $57.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.31 to $64.43 per barrel and August natural gas futures were flat at $2.42 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was flat, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.19% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) Equinor ( EQNR ) was unchanged after saying it divesting its 16% shareholding in Lundin Petroleum AB for a direct interest of 2.6% in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield and a cash consideration of around $650 million.

(=) Lonestar Resources ( LONE ) was flat after saying it now expects Q2 average daily production rates of 13,500 Boe/d, above its previously issued production guidance of 12,400 to 12,800 Boe/d.