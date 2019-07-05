Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN, BHGE

Oil prices fell this week after weekly crude supplies shrank significantly less than expected in the US. While prices rose on Friday, gains were measured as a US jobs report sparked a rally in the dollar and German industrial orders fell far more than expected in May.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.2% to $57.47 per barrel on Friday, declining from a week ago. Brent futures also traded a touch higher at $64.14 per barrel.

The Energy Information Administration said Wednesday crude inventories declined by 1.1 million barrels, compared with the 5 million-barrel drop expected as per the American Petroleum Institute. The slump was also narrower than forecasts of a 3 million-barrel drop anticipated in a survey of analysts.

On Monday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to extend a program of output cuts by nine months, officially confirming a reported agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia at the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The decision was based on developments in the oil market since the previous meeting in Vienna, Austria, in December 2018, as well as the oil market outlook for the remainder of this year and into 2020, according to an OPEC statement.

"Economic bearishness is now increasingly prevalent, with major challenges and mounting uncertainties related to ongoing trade negotiations, monetary policy developments, as well as geopolitical issues," OPEC said in the statement.

Oil prices were firmer on Friday when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said the US economy created 224,000 new jobs in June, comfortably beating expectations, after a weak print of 75,000 jobs created in May. The unemployment rate increased marginally to 3.7% in June from 3.6% in the previous month. The strong jobs data, however, boosted the dollar -- with the crude has an inverse relationship -- to its highest level in two weeks, restricting gains in oil prices .

Separately, the US government data showed new orders for factory goods declined for a second consecutive month in May, signaling possible economic weakness in the months ahead which is a negative for future crude demand.

Crude also took a bearish cue from German factory orders posting a surprise drop in May as a decline in overseas demand poured cold water on hopes that the Eurozone's largest economy would see an acceleration in growth.

New orders in the country's manufacturing sector fell by 2.2% in May when compared to the previous month, data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed. This compared to a monthly gain of 0.4% in April and a consensus estimate of analysts polled by Econoday for monthly growth of 0.2%.