Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TOT, EQNR, SEMG, DCP, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Energy giants were mixed in pre-market trading Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was down $0.77 at $56.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.01 to $63.31 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $2.36 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.25%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 4.75% higher.

In other sector news:

(-) Total ( TOT ) was slightly lower after the company and its partners approved the $300 million, phase three development of the onshore Dunga field in western Kazakhstan.

(-) Equinor ( EQNR ) was down 1% even after announcing an oil discovery in the Oseberg Vestflanken field in the North Sea.

(=) Semgroup ( SEMG ) and DCP Midstream ( DCP ) were unchanged after they launched a supplemental open season on the Wattenberg pipeline, the White Cliffs pipeline, and the Southern Hills pipeline, which will connect Weld County, Colo., to Mont Belvieu, Texas.

