Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: PBR,TOT,ECA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.55%

CVX -0.27%

COP -0.58%

SLB -0.43%

OXY +0.22%

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing slightly more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was slipping 11 cents to $57.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was advancing 88 cents to $64.18 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 12 cents higher at $2.41 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead more than 1.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a nearly 5.3% gain. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was little changed, rising less than 0.1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Petrobras ( PBR ) rose 3% on Friday after reports the Brazilian energy major reportedly will hold a final "re-bid" on Monday, July 8, for the Pampo and Enchova shallow-water fields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Private equity-backed Trident Energy and a consortium led by Brazilian independent oil firm Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas are among the bidders, Reuters said.

In other sector news:

(-) Total ( TOT ) was edging lower after the French energy major said it was moving forward with its $300 million, phase 3 development of the Dunga field in western Kazakhstan. The decision follows government approval of a 15-year extention to the company's 1994 production sharing agreement due to expire in 2024. Total operates the onshore oil field with a 60% stake, while Oman Oil Co. and Partex Oil and Gas each hold 20% stakes.

(-) Encana ( ECA ) was fractionally lower Friday after the Wall Street Journal said production from a typical well at its largest cube project to date is about half the level the Canadian oil and natural gas company had been expecting. Encana began the cube experiment as a way to lower costs by completing as many as 60 wells at a single location and eliminating production problems caused when single shale wells are drilled too closely together.