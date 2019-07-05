Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.41%

CVX +0.08%

COP -0.99%

SLB -0.18%

OXY +0.31%

Energy stocks were ending little changed, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 17 cents higher at $57.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 99 cents to $64.29 per barrel. August natural gas futures rose 13 cents higher to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) McDermott International ( MDR ) rose just over 1% on Friday after saying it has reached an agreement with Cameron LNG providing potential incentive payments should the oilfield-services company and its joint venture partner achieve certain construction and commissioning milestones on trains No. 2 and No. 3 on Cameron's liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana. The potential favorable financial impact of the new contract agreement is already included in McDermott's FY19 financial outlook.

In other sector news:

(+) Petrobras ( PBR ) rose more than 2% on Friday after reports the Brazilian energy major reportedly will hold a final "re-bid" on Monday, July 8, for the Pampo and Enchova shallow-water fields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Private equity-backed Trident Energy and a consortium led by Brazilian independent oil firm Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas are among the bidders, Reuters said.

(-) Encana ( ECA ) was little changed late Friday after the Wall Street Journal said production from a typical well at its largest cube project to date is about half the level the Canadian oil and natural gas company had been expecting. Encana began the cube experiment as a way to lower costs by completing as many as 60 wells at a single location and eliminating production problems caused when single shale wells are drilled too closely together.

(-) Total ( TOT ) was edging lower after the French energy major said it was moving forward with its $300 million, phase 3 development of the Dunga field in western Kazakhstan. The decision follows government approval of a 15-year extention to the company's 1994 production sharing agreement due to expire in 2024. Total operates the onshore oil field with a 60% stake, while Oman Oil Co. and Partex Oil and Gas each hold 20% stakes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: MDR , PBR , ECA , TOT


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar