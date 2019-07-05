Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.41%

CVX +0.08%

COP -0.99%

SLB -0.18%

OXY +0.31%

Energy stocks were ending little changed, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing less than 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 17 cents higher at $57.51 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 99 cents to $64.29 per barrel. August natural gas futures rose 13 cents higher to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) McDermott International ( MDR ) rose just over 1% on Friday after saying it has reached an agreement with Cameron LNG providing potential incentive payments should the oilfield-services company and its joint venture partner achieve certain construction and commissioning milestones on trains No. 2 and No. 3 on Cameron's liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana. The potential favorable financial impact of the new contract agreement is already included in McDermott's FY19 financial outlook.

In other sector news:

(+) Petrobras ( PBR ) rose more than 2% on Friday after reports the Brazilian energy major reportedly will hold a final "re-bid" on Monday, July 8, for the Pampo and Enchova shallow-water fields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Private equity-backed Trident Energy and a consortium led by Brazilian independent oil firm Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas are among the bidders, Reuters said.

(-) Encana ( ECA ) was little changed late Friday after the Wall Street Journal said production from a typical well at its largest cube project to date is about half the level the Canadian oil and natural gas company had been expecting. Encana began the cube experiment as a way to lower costs by completing as many as 60 wells at a single location and eliminating production problems caused when single shale wells are drilled too closely together.

(-) Total ( TOT ) was edging lower after the French energy major said it was moving forward with its $300 million, phase 3 development of the Dunga field in western Kazakhstan. The decision follows government approval of a 15-year extention to the company's 1994 production sharing agreement due to expire in 2024. Total operates the onshore oil field with a 60% stake, while Oman Oil Co. and Partex Oil and Gas each hold 20% stakes.