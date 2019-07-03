Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/03/2019: TRP, UGI, TOT, PTEN, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.08%

CVX: +0.10%

COP: +0.67%

SLB: Flat

OXY: +0.25%

Most energy heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.56 at $56.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $0.70 to $63.10 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.28 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 4.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.51% higher.

In other sector news:

(=) TransCanada ( TRP ) was unchanged after it agreed to sell its US midstream assets held by its Columbia Midstream Group unit to energy distributor UGI Corp. ( UGI ) for $1.28 billion.

(=) French energy major Total S.A ( TOT ) was flat after saying it has started production at the La Mede biorefinery in southeastern France.

(=) Patterson-UTI Energy ( PTEN ) was flat as i t report ed an average of 150 drilling rigs operating in June.

