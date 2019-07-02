Energy Sector Update for 07/02/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NOG

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.25%

CVX: -0.07%

COP: Flat

SLB: -1.06%

OXY: -0.46%

Most energy majors were trading lower pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was down $0.43 at $58.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract lost $0.35 to $64.71 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.57%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.41% higher.

(-) Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ) was down more than 1% after saying it has completed the previously announced acquisition of properties owned by VEN Bakken, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flywheel Bakken, LLC, in the core of the Williston Basin.

(-) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was slightly lower after saying it expects Q2 oil prices to boos t earnings by $400 million to $600 million but natural gas to pressure profits by the same amount.