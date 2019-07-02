Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/02/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NOG

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.25%

CVX: -0.07%

COP: Flat

SLB: -1.06%

OXY: -0.46%

Most energy majors were trading lower pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was down $0.43 at $58.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract lost $0.35 to $64.71 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.57%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.41% higher.

In other sector news:

(-) Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ) was down more than 1% after saying it has completed the previously announced acquisition of properties owned by VEN Bakken, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flywheel Bakken, LLC, in the core of the Williston Basin.

(-) Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) was slightly lower after saying it expects Q2 oil prices to boos t earnings by $400 million to $600 million but natural gas to pressure profits by the same amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: NOG , XOM , CVX , COP , SLB


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar