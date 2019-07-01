Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2019: WLK,HAL,FTI

Energy stocks were mostly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was rising 42 cents to $58.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract was down 2 cents to $64.72 per barrel. August natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.25 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil fund was ahead over 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 1%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Westlake Chemical Cor ( WLK ) was narrowly lower this afternoon, paring a 7.3% decline earlier in Monday trade after the petrochemicals company said it was expecting Q2 net income in a range of $0.73 to $0.87 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted $1.39 per share profit for the three months ended June 30 and GAP EPS of $1.33. It also is projecting FY19 earnings between $3.10 and $4.28 per share, also lagging the $4.69 per share GAAP analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) was 1% higher after the oilfield services giant secured a $596.9 million drilling contract from state-owned Kuwait Oil for oil exploration, according to published reports.

(-) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was fractionally lower after announcing a "significant" subsea contract from Reliance Industries Ltd for the MJ1 field located offshore India.

