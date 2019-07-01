Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PBR,HAL,FTI,WLK

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.01%

CVX +0.39%

COP +1.75%

SLB -0.23%

OXY -0.85%

Energy stocks eased slightly off their mid-day highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up nearly 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 62 cents lower at $59.09 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 29 cents to $65.03 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Petrobras ( PBR ) has turned lower in late Monday trade, falling off a 3% morning gain, after the Brazilian energy major said it has started a $3 billion cash tender offer for its US Dollar-, Euro- and Pound Sterling-denominated notes, including EUR231.7 million of its 3.750% notes maturing in January 2021 and $765.98 million of its 5.625% notes due May 2043.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) was nearly 1% higher after the oilfield services giant secured a $596.9 million drilling contract from state-owned Kuwait Oil for oil exploration, according to published reports.

(+) Westlake Chemical ( WLK ) turned slightly higher in late Monday trade, reversing a 7.3% decline earlier Monday after the petrochemicals company said it was expecting Q2 net income in a range of $0.73 to $0.87 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted $1.39 per share profit for the three months ended June 30 and GAP EPS of $1.33. It also is projecting FY19 earnings between $3.10 and $4.28 per share, also lagging the $4.69 per share GAAP analyst mean.

(-) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was fractionally lower after announcing a "significant" subsea contract from Reliance Industries Ltd for the MJ1 field located offshore India.