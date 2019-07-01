Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PBR,HAL,FTI,WLK

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.01%

CVX +0.39%

COP +1.75%

SLB -0.23%

OXY -0.85%

Energy stocks eased slightly off their mid-day highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up nearly 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery settled 62 cents lower at $59.09 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude September contract advanced 29 cents to $65.03 per barrel. August natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Petrobras ( PBR ) has turned lower in late Monday trade, falling off a 3% morning gain, after the Brazilian energy major said it has started a $3 billion cash tender offer for its US Dollar-, Euro- and Pound Sterling-denominated notes, including EUR231.7 million of its 3.750% notes maturing in January 2021 and $765.98 million of its 5.625% notes due May 2043.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) was nearly 1% higher after the oilfield services giant secured a $596.9 million drilling contract from state-owned Kuwait Oil for oil exploration, according to published reports.

(+) Westlake Chemical ( WLK ) turned slightly higher in late Monday trade, reversing a 7.3% decline earlier Monday after the petrochemicals company said it was expecting Q2 net income in a range of $0.73 to $0.87 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted $1.39 per share profit for the three months ended June 30 and GAP EPS of $1.33. It also is projecting FY19 earnings between $3.10 and $4.28 per share, also lagging the $4.69 per share GAAP analyst mean.

(-) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was fractionally lower after announcing a "significant" subsea contract from Reliance Industries Ltd for the MJ1 field located offshore India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: PBR , HAL , WLK , FTI


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar