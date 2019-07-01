Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 07/01/2019: HAL, FTI, EQT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.40%

CVX: +0.66%

COP: +1.70%

SLB: +1.91%

OXY: +1.07%

Energy giants were rallying in Monday's pre-bell trade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $1.35 at $59.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude September contract gained $1.45 to $66.19 per barrel and August natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 3.16%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.46% lower.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton ( HAL ) was more than 2% higher after reports said it secured a KWD181.4 million ($596.9 million) drilling contract from state-owned Kuwait Oil for oil exploration off the coast of the Middle Eastern country.

(+) TechnipFMC ( FTI ) was up more than 1% after saying it won "significant" subsea contracts from Reliance Industries Limited for the MJ1 field located offshore India.

(+) Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. has recommended that shareholders of natural gas producer EQT ( EQT ) vote in favor of all 12 of the company's director nominees, saying that "the new board appears well qualified, highly engaged and responsive to shareholders." EQT was recently trading more than 1% higher.

