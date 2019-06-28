Quantcast

Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PCG, RDS.A, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

By MT Newswires,

Shutterstock photo

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.51%

CVX: -0.10%

COP: +0.77%

SLB: +0.38%

OXY: +0.28%

Energy giants were mostly higher in pre-market trading Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for August delivery was up $0.09 at $59.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude August contract gained $0.14 to $66.69 per barrel and August natural gas futures were flat at $2.33 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.8%, while the United States Natural Gas fund was up 1%.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Pacific Gas & Electric ( PCG ), which was down almost 2% as the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday opened a proceeding to consider fines and penalties against the company for 2017 wildfires, and ordered the utility to create a mobile application that would allow the public to report utility pole issues.

(+) Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A ) was 0.5% higher as the company and Exxon Mobil ( XOM ) are planning a re-entry in Somalia's languishing upstream sector after the central government implemented a new petroleum revenue sharing agreement in May ahead of an energy tender later in the year, media reported. XOM shares were also up 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Copyright (C) 2016 MTNewswires.com. All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited.




This article appears in: Investing , Energy
Referenced Symbols: PCG , XOM , RDS.A , CVX , COP


More from MT Newswires

Subscribe





MT Newswires
Contributor:

MT Newswires

Market News, Commodities












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar